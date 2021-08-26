Fargo man charged with killing inmate in Wisconsin jail

George Telford

WEST BEND, Wis. (KVRR/KFGO) – A Fargo man who is an inmate in a southeastern Wisconsin county jail, has been charged with killing another inmate in what the sheriff calls a “vicious, unprovoked attack.”

A judge set bond at $750,0000 cash for 31-year-old George Telford of Fargo. Telford is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and battery to a prisoner.

The 23-year-old inmate was attacked and kicked in the head 28 times at the jail in West Bend on August 17. The inmate died over the weekend.

Telford had been in the jail since July 4, after his arrest for domestic violence. Telford is wanted in North Dakota in a separate domestic assault case.