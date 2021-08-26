North Dakota Farmers Union Concerned About Redistricting

BISMARCK, N.D. — A panel of North Dakota lawmakers has agreed to use the current number of legislators and the districts they represent as a template for redrawing new legislative boundaries.

The redistricting committee began its task in Bismarck.

When it’s finalized later this year, it likely will show urban areas gaining political strength in the Legislature, and rural parts losing clout.

The last census count revealed that 30 of North Dakota’s 53 counties lost population.

That concerns members of the North Dakota Farmers Union.

“NDFU is particularly concerned about the loss of rural representation through the redistricting process,” Matt Perdue of North Dakota Farmers Union told the committee.

NDFU would like lawmakers to consider sub-dividing urban/rural districts for the purpose of state house representation.

North Dakota now has 47 legislative districts, with each represented by two House members and a senator.

The state Constitution says the Legislature may have 40 to 54 districts.