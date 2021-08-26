West Fargo Remains The 2nd Largest School District in North Dakota

WEST FARGO, N.D. — West Fargo Public Schools continue to grow and the district is still ranked as the 2nd largest in North Dakota behind Bismarck and ahead of #3 Fargo.

First day enrollment for 2021 is at 12,366 students.

That includes 1,080 kindergarteners who don’t go to school until Tuesday.

The first day total for West Fargo schools shows a growth of 638 students over the first day in 2020.

Final enrollment numbers are expected in late September.

Fargo Public Schools announced 11,419 students on the first day Wednesday, a slight increase over last year.

Classes also started Thursday in Bismarck which is expecting about 13,550 students which would be a record enrollment.