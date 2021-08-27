12-state sex trafficking sting leads to 3 arrests in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) – Grand Forks police say three men have been arrested on sex trafficking-related charges.

Police say the men were taken into custody on suspicion of “hiring an individual to engage in sexual activity.” The charge is a misdemeanor. The mens’ identities were not immediately released.

The arrests were part of a 12-state effort called “Operation United Front.” Participating agencies included the Grand Forks Police Department, Dickinson Police Department, North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Homeland Security Investigations.

In all, more than 102 people were taken into custody.