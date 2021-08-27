Fans confused as Twitter declares Vikings’ great Alan Page ‘not notable’

FARGO (KVRR) – Minnesota Vikings fans are among those snapping back at Twitter after the social media giant denied a verification badge for former Purple People Eater and former Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Alan Page.

Fans responded by informing Twitter that Page is a Pro Football Hall of Famer, a Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient and has two schools named after him.

Page also responded with his own tweet: “Not notable! Hmmm,”

One person told Twitter “It’s absolutely ridiculous! The person in charge of verifying accounts must be about 12 years old.”

Twitter recently changed its process for approving verified accounts, which are identified with a blue badge and check mark.