North Dakota West Nile virus cases are rising

BISMARCK, N.D. – State health officials say human cases of the mosquito-borne West Nile virus are on the rise in North Dakota, with the severity of symptoms resulting in some hospitalizations.

So far, five people have confirmed cases, with four in the hospital, as well as two of six people with pending cases. The confirmed cases are in Cass, Mercer, Sargent and Stutsman counties.

Three of the five confirmed cases in people this year have affected the nervous system.

The number of West Nile cases in North Dakota varies year by year with seven confirmed human cases last year and nine in 2019. But in 2018 there were 204.