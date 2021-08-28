Stauber: Minnesota National Guard members safe in Afghanistan

KABUL, AF – The more than 1,100 Minnesota National Guard members in Kabul, Afghanistan are reportedly safe.

Eighth District Congressman Pete Stauber says he spoke with National Guard leaders shortly after the ISIS terrorist attacks and was relieved to learned Minnesota soldiers were not among those killed.

The troops with Task Force 1-194 were at the Kabul airport at the time of the suicide bombing. Stauber says he remains concerned for their safety.

The Minnesota Guard members were in Kuwait before joining other Army units to assist with evacuations in Afghanistan.