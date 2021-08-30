North Dakota lawmaker to plead guilty to drunken driving

BISMARCK, N.D. – A prominent North Dakota lawmaker will plead guilty to drunken driving rather than proceed to trial.

Rep. Scott Louser, who is the House assistant majority leader, was pulled over after crossing from Mandan into Bismarck shortly before 1 a.m. on April 16. A breath test measured Louser’s blood alcohol level at 0.117%, above the legal limit of .008%.

Louser’s attorney, Justin Vinje, says that his client regrets his decision to drive that night and “takes full responsibility for his actions.”

Louser issued a statement the day following his arrest apologizing and said he was taking “the necessary next steps including an evaluation process.”

A first DUI offense is a Class B misdemeanor, subject to 30 days in jail and/or a $1,500 fine.