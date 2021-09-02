Fallen Fargo Police officer’s children presented with education scholarship at Moorhead Cruise Night

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – It was a special evening at Moorhead Cruise Night on Thursday for the family of fallen Fargo Police officer Jason Moszer.

His kids were presented with a $3,000 scholarship to help them continue their educations.

It was made possible through a partnership between Gateway Chevrolet and the founder of Moorhead Cruise Night Bill Bartholomay.

Officer Moszer was killed in the line of duty five years ago.

His kids, Dillan and Jolee, are now in high school and thinking about their futures.

Dillan is a senior at West Fargo High School and has big plans after graduation. “I’m thinking about going to M State and going into cyber security. I like computers and that’s just what interests me right now,” he said.

Jolee is only a freshman but also has an idea of what she would like to do: “I don’t really know where I’ll go but I kind of want to go toward being a vet. At mom’s house we have one dog and at my dad’s house we have two dogs, one cat, two guinea pigs, and three rabbits.”

His family says they are always honored and appreciative of the community’s support. “College is very expensive and any little bit helps so we’re just really appreciative for the community to be willing to help us,” his widow Rachel Erdmann said.

Rachel, Dylan and Jolee also received a key to the city earlier this year from Fargo Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney on the five-year anniversary of Moszer’s death.

Moszer served with the Fargo Police Department for six years.