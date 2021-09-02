Intense Rain Likely Caused Large Xcel Energy Outage in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. — A power outage impacted a large section of Xcel Energy customers in south Fargo.

The initial outage included more than 3,000 customers including us here at KVRR.

We lost power at 2:10 Thursday afternoon and it came back on just before 5 p.m.

Tony Grindberg, the Principal Manager at Xcel Energy, tells KVRR Local News that the likely cause was the intense rain that caused a feeder cable to fail in the 46th street area of Fargo.