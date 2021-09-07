Health experts say Pfizer vaccine getting full approval hasn’t changed vaccination rate much

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Fargo Cass Public Health officials say they have not seen a significant rise in COVID-19 vaccinations since Pfizer was granted full FDA approval two weeks ago.

Director of Public Health Desi Fleming says since the announcement was made, there has been a slight but very slow increase in vaccinations in Cass County.

Fargo Cass is hosting two vaccine clinics this week where Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines are available. The first took place Tuesday. The next one is Friday from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM at 1240 25th Street South in Fargo.

“Delta seems to be really impacting those who are unvaccinated in a proportionately higher amount than those who are vaccinated, and so because it’s so transmissible, it just seems to find those people and that’s what we don’t want to have happen,” Fleming said.

Walk-ins are welcome but appointments are preferred.

Fleming adds she would like to see people doing a better job of following other mitigation methods like wearing masks and physical distancing indoors.