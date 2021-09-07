ND Dept. of Health warns against taking horse drug for Covid-19

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – The North Dakota Department of Health is discussing the importance of approved Covid-19 treatments.

Officials say treatments such as monoclonal antibody treatment helps aid in the reduction of viral load.

They add the FDA has found enough evidence of effectiveness and safety for the treatment to be on the market, but has not gotten full approval.

Department officials also suggest avoiding the horse dewormer Ivermectin which is not intended for human use.

“The FDA has not approved Ivermectin for treating or preventing COVID-19 in humans. Again, It’s been approved for a very specific reason and that is for parasites. Taking large doses of the drug is dangerous and can cause some serious harm,” Kirby Kruger said.

Kruger adds to never use medication that is intended for animals as they are much different when they are being prepared for people.