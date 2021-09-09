NDSU students get a taste of studying abroad

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) –A hint of flavor for their taste buds may help some NDSU students decide whether studying abroad is right for them.

For the first time since its inception, NDSU’s study abroad program is offering students a chance to taste a variety of international flavors from local food trucks.

The director of the study abroad programs says the event gives students a literal taste of internal flair for the day and a chance to enjoy a whole new style of learning as they enjoy; food, culture and resources available to them.

“There’s so much that they get to learn and experience that it helps them grow and see the world differently. It helps them really think about a lot of times what they bring with them, what’s important to them and their values coming from Minnesota and North Dakota and thinking about that in context with the world,” NDSU Study Abroad Assistant Director Tanya Kramer said

Kramer says due to the COVID-19 pandemic there are fewer options when it comes to choosing where students can study abroad.