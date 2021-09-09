Nearly 3,300 citations issued during seat belt campaign

BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota transportation officials say a special law enforcement campaign generated nearly 3,300 citations.

The Department of Transportation says most of the citations, 1,325, were for speeding. More than 1,200 citations were for failure to wear a seat belt and 34 were child restraint citations. The “Click It or Ticket” campaign ran from July 1 to Aug. 19.

Besides speeding and seat belt use, citations were issued for failing to have insurance, suspended or revoked licenses and distracted driving.

Also, arrests were made for drugs, warrants and driving under the influence.