North Dakota Air National Guard helping mission to support Afghan nationals

FARGO (KVRR) – Fourteen members of the North Dakota Air National Guard were recently mobilized as part of a mission to support the relocations of Afghan nationals.

The Fargo-based Happy Hooligans are serving at Volk Field, Wisconsin and Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey.

The Hooligans are providing base operational and other supplementary services in support.

They were deployed Aug. 26. Their mobilization is expected to end September 30, 2021.