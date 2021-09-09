Police say man tried to run over woman with vehicle

FARGO (KVRR) – A man was arrested west of Fargo Wednesday afternoon for allegedly trying to run over a woman with his vehicle in Jamestown earlier in the day.

Police say the victim knew 71 year old Floyd Toney of Jamestown.

Police were able to determine a possible location for Toney after he left Jamestown.

He was arrested by the North Dakota Highway Patrol and Cass County deputies on I-94 near Mapleton.

Toney is in the Stutsman County Jail pending formal charges.