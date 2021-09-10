LIVE: Fargo Fire Recruitment on 9-11

Are you hero material? Find out Saturday.

They’re some of the most indelible images of 9-11:

Firefighters running into the Twin Towers to save the lives of those trapped inside.

And the work firefighters do here in the Red River Valley is no less critical.

Saturday could be your chance to join them.

The region’s largest municipal fire department is holding a recruiting event this Saturday, 20 years t0 the day firefighters ran to the rescue of victims of the attack on America.

These days, thanks in part to an effort to seek out candidates from diverse backgrounds, Fargo’s fire department looks a little different than it did 20 years ago.

Fargo’s only female firefighter, Dawn Stollenwerk, and Jamie Garvey, both of whom are deputy fire marshals, Zoomed in live to the Morning Show to talk about Saturday’s big event seeking applicants for the department.

Find out what Stollenwerk has to say about her workplace experiences, and why Garvey says getting more diversity on fire crews will be such an advantage in keeping our community safe.

For more information:

https://fargond.gov/city-government/departments/fire/careers/fargo-fire-department-recruitment-and-orientation-days