Fargo Hosts Out of The Darkness Community Walk

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo-Moorhead area Out of The Darkness community walk is helping raise awareness for those struggling with mental health.

Over 2,000 people were in attendance at the event at Scheels Arena in Fargo.

Brenda Weiler, one of the founders of the community walk, started the event over 15 years ago after her sister committed suicide. She says her mission to raise awareness has blossomed into a community-wide effort.

“Our very first walk was exactly a year after my sister died. we did it on the anniversary to honor her. We had 250 walkers and raised 25,000 dollars; we had no idea what to expect and it ended up being this huge, beautiful event,” Brenda Weiler said.

All of the money raised at the event helps provide resources, education, and advocacy for the community.