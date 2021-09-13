Fire leaves $10,000 in damages at DogMahal DogHouse in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) – A restaurant, record and comic book store and music venue has $10,000 worth of damage from a fryer fire.

A report of smoke coming from the roof was called in around 2:30 Monday at DogMahal DogHouse/Ojata Records at 305 North Washington Street.

The Grand Forks Fire Department says crews quickly extinguished a fire coming from a non-vented fryer and the building was empty when flames broke out. The department says the fire was caused by a fryer being left on.

Crews say the fryer was damaged and the building had minor damage from smoke and from chemical extinguisher.

There’s a GoFundMe asking for $5,000 in donations for DogMahal. The donation page says the business will be closed for several days to clean up.