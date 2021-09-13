Grand Forks Shooting Victim Identified, Charges Upgraded to Murder

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — The victim of a weekend shooting in Grand Forks is identified as charges against the suspect are upgraded to murder.

Police say 26-year-old Ahmed Abdullahi shot and killed 28-year-old Megan Gustafson during an argument.

They responded to a 911 call about a suspicious person in the 1300 block of 8th Avenue North around 1:30 Sunday morning.

Police say Abdullahi was arguing with Gustafson inside a house when they heard a gunshot.

She fled the house, fell to the ground and was later pronounced dead at Altru Hospital.

Investigators believe they knew each other.

If convicted, Abdullahi faces up to life in prison.