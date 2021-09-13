Names Released in Weekend Stabbing Incident In Grand Forks
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — A Grand Forks man faces attempted murder charges after a stabbing sent one man to Altru on Sunday.
Police tell us 20-year-old John Bakizuwabo and 28-year-old Hassan Hussein got into an argument.
Bakizuwabo was stabbed once and taken to the hospital.
Hussein was located a short time later and arrested for attempted murder.
Police did not provide an update on the victim’s condition.
The stabbing happened in the 2800 block of 34th Street South.