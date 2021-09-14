Man killed in Long Prairie shooting was from Perham

LONG PRAIRIE, Minn. (KVRR/KDLM) – Authorities in Todd County have identified a man who died after he was shot early Sunday.

Thirty-three-year-old Antonio Francis Rodriguez Fortes of Perham died early Sunday morning due to multiple gunshot wounds. Two other people were shot and remain hospitalized, their names have not been released.

Deputies arrived shortly after 3:30 a.m. Sunday when they say they found the body of a man in the yard.

A second shooting victim was taken to Long Prairie Hospital, then airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital. A third victim is also being treated in St. Cloud.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is working with the local police on the investigation.