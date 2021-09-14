UPDATE: Moorhead shooting suspect arrested in Rochester

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – A Rochester, Minn. man has been arrested for second degree murder in the September 10 shooting death of Abdi Abdi.

Moorhead Police say Rochester Police Officers, Olmstead Sheriff’s deputies and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension agents took Idris Haji-Mohamed into custody without incident in his hometown. Haji-Mohamed is awaiting extradition to Clay County.

Abdi’s preliminary autopsy states he died from gunshot wounds. Police responded to the shooting Friday near 17th St. and 30th Ave. S.

Police say the relationship between Abdi and Haji-Mohamed is unknown, but add the shooting wasn’t random.