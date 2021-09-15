Mental exam requested for Moorhead man accused of intentionally causing fatal crash

Gage Stevenson

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KVRR/KWAT) – An attorney for the Moorhead man charged with murdering a Watertown, S.D. woman two years ago appears to be working toward a possible mental illness defense for his client.

At a status hearing Wednesday for 18 year-old Gage Stevenson, his lawyer requested a psychiatric evaluation to be paid for by Codington County.

At an earlier hearing, attorney Tom Sannes questioned Stevenson’s competency to, “fully understand the charges against him,” and that he needed more time to obtain Stevenson’s medical records before determining. “how to proceed.”

Stevenson is accused of driving a vehicle at a high rate of speed on Highway 212 in Watertown around 5:00 a.m. on the morning of September 17, 2019, intentionally swerving into the path of an oncoming car driven by 43 year-old Dawn Meyer, who was on her way to work.

Police said it was a failed attempt by Stevenson to take his own life. Meyer was killed in the crash.

Stevenson is charged with 1st degree felony murder. He’s jailed on $1 million cash bond or surety.