Fargo Public Schools to offer COVID-19 testing for students

FARGO (KVRR) – Fargo public school students will soon be able to get tested for COVID-19 without taking a special trip to a clinic or testing site.

Fargo Public Schools is preparing to launch an in-school COVID-19 testing program. Each school will have a scheduled time during the day when BinaxNOW rapid testing is available. The testing will be offered to students and staff.

According to school officials, if a student or staff member has an unmasked close contact, they can use the testing program to remain in school. The student or staff member must test at least every other day and remain asymptomatic during the duration of the testing program.

Parents who want to enroll their children in the program must complete an online testing consent form.

A start date for the testing program is still being determined.