Food for a good cause at Hornbacher’s Gobble It Up For United Way

Fall is around the corner and local organizations are gearing up for a food fest to make sure people have enough food to eat.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) All Hornbacher’s locations in Fargo-Moorhead participated in the 14th Annual Hornbacher’s Gobble It Up for United Way of Cass Clay event.

It’s an opportunity to grab a meal to go or eat it in the parking lot.

For $5 each delicious meal consisted of a hot turkey sandwich, chips, ice cream and a pop or water.

“Hornbacher’s has been a fantastic partner of ours along with the many volunteers from multiple organizations and sponsors to help this event but all the funds come back in to help overall to make a better tomorrow for everyone and the power of community i witness across the Fargo Moorhead area when we all come together we can realize the goals of the united way,” President/CEO of United Way of Cass-Clay Karla Isley said.

Money raised will stay in the FM area to help United Way’s goal of reducing hunger and homelessness and helping children succeed.