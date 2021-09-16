People protest vaccine mandates at Sanford Health Medical Center

Sanford Health Medical Center, Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — People protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates saying they should have a right to choose.

Those against the COVID-19 vaccinations and mandated face coverings gathered in front of Sanford Health Medical Center hospital to protest what they call their rights to personal freedoms.

Protesters say the intention is to bring awareness of people’s right to question and to those who aren’t being allowed to choose over fear of losing their jobs.

“People have the right to question, I don’t think it’s the government’s job or purview to dictate what we should be doing in that manner. There has to be a line drawn at some point and this apparently is our line,” Pam Guiles said.

Guiles says she feels she’s given up a return to normalcy over the disagreement of vaccinations.