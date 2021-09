Melinda’s Garden: Disposing of Diseased Plant Matter

Kill it with fire! (No, we're kidding. Kind of.)

The last of the garden tasks is almost upon us this morning.

And if you do it right you can set yourself up for even bigger success next year.

But first, you’ve got to get rid of some pretty gross stuff.

Melinda Myers shows us how to beat disease, destructive insects, and more bad guys in the garden in this week’s Melinda’s Garden Moment.