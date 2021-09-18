Fargo family raises money for toddler’s medical expenses

"It's been a hardship, we had a very complicated pregnancy and then the loss of our son Carter, but we just try to focus on Brooks and keeping him healthy."

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A Fargo couple is calling on people’s support for help with their son’s medical challenges.

With the help of Lend a Hand Up, Dakota Medical Foundation and Drumconrath Brewing Company, the Thiesen family is hoping for community support at their Brews for Brooks fundraiser.

“We’re having a benefit for my son Brooks, who’s been having some medical issues pretty much since birth. We’re just trying to get some money to help pay for the bills because he’s been to the doctors here and the doctors at Mayo and it’s been a struggle to make ends meet,” Brooks’ father Zachary Thiesen said.

Brooks, who is 22 months old and was born prematurely, has been in and out of the hospital battling medical challenges.

To this day a diagnosis for his conditions has yet to be found.

“There is no diagnosis, they think that it is potentially a genetic disorder. We have gone through some genetic testing, but haven’t found the answers quite yet,” Brooks’ mother Brianna Thiesen said.

Brianna says Brooks’ health comes first and to ensure that, the family has had to deal with lost wages as a result.

“They really have not been able to find a reason for his chronic illnesses. We had to remove him from daycare, he’s very vulnerable, especially with covid. Just a lot of respiratory infections, like chronic bronchitis, pneumonia, So, we’d just like to be able to maintain our home. We’ve had a lot of lost wages from not being able to work and pay our medical bills,” said Brianna.

After losing Brook’s twin brother at birth, the Thiesen family says it’s been a struggle but their outlook remains positive.

“It’s been a hardship, we had a very complicated pregnancy and then the loss of our son Carter, but we just try to focus on Brooks and keeping him healthy and a positive outlook. We’re very blessed to have the support from our family and friends in the community that we do,” Brianna said.

Brooks is scheduled for another medical check up next month.

Lend a Hand Up will help boost funds for the Thiesen family by 20%.