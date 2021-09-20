Mobile Food Pantry Stops Planned For September 28

Hawley, Ulen, Felton, Glyndon, Moorhead and Dilworth

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — More mobile food pantry stops are scheduled next Tuesday in Hawley, Ulen, Felton, Glyndon, Moorhead and Dilworth.

Great Plains Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry will be carrying fresh vegetables, bakery items and boxed goods when it makes stops in each community on Tuesday, September 28.

Anyone in need of food assistance is welcome to attend and receive food at no cost.

You can find a complete list of the stops and times below.

Hawley at REACH (421 5th Street) from 9:15-9:45 a.m.

Ulen at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church (101 3rd Street NE) from 10:45-11:15 a.m.

Felton at the Bread of Life Food Pantry (124 7th Street) from 12:45-1:15 p.m.

Glyndon at the Glyndon Community Food Pantry (414 Parke Avenue South) from 2:15-2:45 p.m.

Dilworth at the Dilworth Community Center (709 1st Avenue Northwest) from 3:45-5:15 p.m.

Moorhead at A Place for Hope (2419 12th Avenue South) from 4:30-5:30 p.m.