Navy Awards $17 Million Contract To Grand Forks Company

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR)– Sen. John Hoeven announcing a $17 million contract has been awarded to Ideal Aerosmith of Grand Forks by the Navy.

The company will build a ground support station to control unmanned aircraft and sensor systems in Grand Forks.

“And they’re developing new capabilities for ISR; intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, that will enable our special operators when they are out on a mission for example to actually change that mission and their mission planning on the fly and in real time,” said Hoeven.

He say Ideal Aerosmith has been an important success story in efforts to expand North Dakota’s technology sector.