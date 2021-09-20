Video shows woman on motorized scooter on Minnesota highway

Jim Monk,

 

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KVRR) – A Minnesota Dept. of Transportation traffic camera captured a woman who was driving an electric shopping cart on a freeway in the Twin Cities.

Video shows the woman steering erratically before jumping off the cart while dodging traffic.  At one point, she had a plastic grocery bag over her head.

The woman was eventually stopped by state troopers.  She was safely transported for evaluation.

