Fargo School Board discusses if it will continue mask mandate

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo School Board is discussing whether to continue mandating masking in schools.

During a work session, members discussed what mitigation measures should be implemented when it comes to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Board members talked about whether to make masking optional, for parents to decide if their child should be masked or to continue following the advice of Fargo Cass Public Health.

“I do believe that masking needs to be an important part of our mitigation procedures. It may be that I won’t be flexible at our next board meeting, but I might be flexible down the road based on following guidance of our public health officials. That’s my guiding force right now,” Fargo School Board President, Rebecca Knutson.

A motion on masking procedures will be discussed at a later school board meeting.

The next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday September 26 at 6:00 PM.