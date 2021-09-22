Children under 12 could soon be eligible for Pfizer vaccine

"We're hoping in the latter parts of October the FDA will give its approval for use."

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — With Pfizer announcing positive results on the effectiveness of their vaccine for five to 11-year-olds, it may not be long before that vaccine becomes readily available.

With vaccines against COVID-19 being available to only those who are 12 years of age and older, kids who are under that age group could soon have protection against the virus.

“I think it was good news that Pfizer released its study. You know strong efficacy, good safety in that five to 11. So, we have a lot of people very anxious for that,” Sanford Health Fargo VP & Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Doug Griffin said

Those eager to get vaccinated may not have to wait too much longer.

“We’re hoping in the latter parts of October the FDA will give its approval for use. So, we’re hoping that in about a month we may be ready to give that group vaccines,” said Griffin.

Griffin says although similar, the difference in the vaccination will be the dosage.

“They use a lower dose than they’re giving to the 12 and older which is pretty normal for vaccines. So, we’ll just have to keep an eye on how that comes manufactured, how we adjust to give that,” Griffin said.

Griffin says as covid positive cases continue to increase among children, the vaccine will be of great use.

“We’re seeing higher, more cases in children. For the most part they have not needed to be hospitalized from covid. I think it’s more of a higher numbers thing. We do have children; I think three in patients now that are covid positive,” added Griffin.

If cases continue to increase among children, Griffin says there soon may not be enough room for inpatient care.

“We certainly do not have the pediatric capacity that we have in the adult capacity. We’re the largest children’s hospital in the state and in the region, but with all the other things going on even a few cases of covid could be very challenging for us,” said Griffin.

Dr. Griffin says Sanford Health is also considering adjusting visitor protocols as cases continue to rise.