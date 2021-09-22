LIVE: Dr. Emily Oster at NDSU

The controversial author and economist is out with another new book for parents and gauging real-life risk.

She’s one of the best-known economists in the country and she’s been a resource for countless parents trying to gauge real-life risk for families in the pandemic.

And now, you can hear her speak at NDSU.

Best-selling author Dr. Emily Oster is having a virtual public conversation Thursday to talk about her new book called “The Family Firm.”

She’s using her data-driven approach to calculate risks and rewards families can use to make their own calls on things like in-person schooling, masking, travel and vaccinations.

The framework is one she used in her groundbreaking first book on calculating pregnancy risks, “Expecting Better.”

Dr. Scott Beaulier is moderating the free event and Zoomed in live to talk with Emily Welker on the Morning Show about Oster’s research, her stance on vaccinating kids 5 and up — perhaps by as soon as Halloween — and why Oster’s approach is so unusual.

For more information:

https://www.facebook.com/events/551955039190251/?ref=newsfeed