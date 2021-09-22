Man Arrested After High Speed Chase & Crash in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — An attempted traffic stop turns into a high-speed chase and ends in a crash in Grand Forks.

Police say they attempted to stop 34-year-old Bruce Austreng around 8:30 Tuesday night.

But Austreng took off onto 32nd Avenue South where he hit two vehicles and then tried to flee on foot.

Austreng is facing charges of reckless driving, endangerment, fleeing, and driving with a suspended license.

No one was hurt in the crash.