Police searching for suspects after shooting injures one in Bemidji

BEMIDJI, Minn. (KVRR) – Police in Bemidji are searching for suspects involved in an early morning shooting that left one man injured.

Police responded at 3:22 a.m. Wednesday after callers reported hearing numerous gunshots near the Pine Ridge Apartment parking lot. One caller reported that he had been shot and was driving himself to the Sanford Hospital Emergency Room.

Police say they the victim’s vehicle had several bullet holes, broken windows and a large amount of blood on the driver’s seat. They also found “numerous handgun shell casings” and broken glass at the scene of the shooting.

The victim told police that he had driven into the apartment parking lot and noticed three males near a parked vehicle. As he approached them, two of the males knelt down behind the vehicle while the other began shooting through the windshield of his vehicle.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at crimestoppersmn.org, 1-800-222-8477, or by using the P3 Tip app. You can remain anonymous.