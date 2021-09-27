Grand Forks Murder Suspect Faces More Charges

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — The man charged with shooting and killing a woman in Grand Forks earlier this month has two more felony charges filed against him.

Charges of attempted robbery and theft were filed Friday against 26-year-old Ahmed Abdullahi for attempting to rob a man and stealing a car.

He was previously charged with murder after 28-year-old Megan Gustafson was shot and killed during an argument.

Police had responded to a 911 call about a suspicious person in the 1300 block of 8th Avenue North on September 12.

They say Abdullahi was arguing with Gustafson inside a house when they heard a gunshot.

Investigators believe they knew each other.

If convicted, Abdullahi faces up to life in prison.