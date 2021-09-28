GoFundMe Started For West Fargo Boy Hit While Biking Sunday

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family of 13-year-old Taren Klein who was seriously hurt in a crash Sunday, one day after his 13th birthday.

He was riding his bicycle when he was struck by a vehicle in West Fargo near Cash Wise.

According to family members, Taren suffered multiple injuries, the most critical is a head injury.

He’s had surgery to repair his broken femur and had a section of his skull removed to allow room for swelling in his brain.

The fundraiser has already raised over $22,000 to cover costs not covered by insurance.

Find a link here.