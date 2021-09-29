Grand Forks Public Health Relocates Its COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — Grand Forks Public Health has relocated its COVID-19 vaccination clinic from Hugo’s Family Marketplace to the Grand Cities Mall.

You’ll find them in the former Christian Bookshelf location, between Ace Hardware and Play It Again Sports.

The clinic is offering free shots to those 12 and older, Monday through Friday beginning at 12:30 p.m. and Saturday, beginning at 10 a.m. with various end times.

Booster doses for those who have previously received the Pfizer shots will be available to those eligible.