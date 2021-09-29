West Fargo Company Lands Nearly $8 Million Defense Contract

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KVRR) — A West Fargo company has landed a U.S. Department of Defense contract worth nearly $8 million.

North Dakota Senators John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer say Pro-Mark Services will upgrade the primary mechanical and electrical systems throughout the Dock Five hangar at Minot Air Force Base.

The work is expected to be completed by March 2023.

Hoeven says the improvements will help “ensure the base is able to continue providing critical services to our national security for years to come.”