iPhone 13 comes with upgraded processor & camera, limited supply because of chip shortage

UNITED STATES (KVRR) – The new iPhone 13 officially dropped last Friday and it’s no secret access to devices have been limited due to the chip shortage.

Even those who preordered were impacted.

“I waited a week and I ended up getting the phones,” Carlos Quintero of RED Digital Cinema said.

Quintero of RED Digital Cinema is noticing the improved user features and the benefits of the upgraded 120 megahertz processor.

“The user experience moving between apps, swiping and scrolling into content, there is absolutely zero lag,” Quintero explained.

Along with the improved speed, Apple has introduced a crisper picture with the new model camera that iPhone users haven’t experienced with previous models

“These cameras are going to perform better than any previous generation of iPhone you have ever had, it’s night and day difference,” Quintero said.

You don’t have to be a photographer to appreciate this feature, the camera will be beneficial for use in everyday life.

“If you take pictures on your phone for social media, for your business, for your kids or family, the camera is absolutely worth the upgrade to the iPhone 13 pro,” Quintero said.

Another improvement we can all rejoice about is longer battery life.

If you’re looking to get the most bang for your buck you can trade in your iPhone with Verizon.

The company seems to have the most aggressive approach to get customers to upgrade. You can also check with your own provider.

With limited supplies, those interested in getting their hands on the iPhone 13 may have to wait as late as November.