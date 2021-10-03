Man Goes Missing In Northern Minnesota

MARSHALL CO., Minn. (KVRR) — Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in finding a missing northern Minnesota man.

They say Keith Donarski left his parents home last Sunday and hasn’t been seen since.

His cell phone was last used in Brookings, South Dakota last Monday.

He didn’t show up for work all week.

Donarski is driving a black F-150 pickup with a distinguished front bumper.

Minnesota license plates: 250 TGC.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact authorities.