Man Found Guilty on Lesser Charges For 2019 Shooting At Radisson

FARGO, N.D. — A Fargo man who was in distress when he fired at officers and into the lobby of the Radisson in late 2019 is found not guilty of attempted murder and aggravated assault.

A jury found 55-year-old Henry Aiken guilty of two other counts: terrorizing and reckless endangerment.

Aiken earlier pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of firearm.

Officers responding to the Radisson in November 2019 encountered Aiken with a gun and laser in the early morning hours.

Police say he fired one shot towards officers and additional shots towards the Radisson before entering the lobby where he was quickly taken into custody.

The police chief at the time said Aiken appeared confused and in crisis.