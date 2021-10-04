White House believes business vaccine requirements “is the right thing to do”

WASHINGTON (KVRR) – The White House COVID Vaccinations Coordinator says coronavirus vaccination requirements for businesses is “the right thing to do.”

The Biden Administration says the Department of Labor is developing an emergency rule.

It would require businesses with one hundred or more employees to mandate their workers be fully vaccinated or undergo rigorous testing.

In an interview with KVRR, Dr. Bechara Choucair cited the military going from a 76 percent vaccination rate to 94 percent as an example of why vaccine requirements work. He says mandates are one of the many ways to get more people vaccinated.

“You have to continue to build vaccine confidence. That’s why we’re investing in community-based organizations, in faith-based organizations to build vaccine confidence from trusted messengers in the community. We’re investing in doctors in rural America to make sure they have access to the vaccine in their clinics,” Dr. Choucair said.

