Pet Connection: Meet Turk

Turk Joins Us From The Humane Society Of The Lakes

Turk is healing after a rough start to life, but he’s ready to hit the ground running with a new family.

The collie mix is just over a year old, but he’s already nearly 40 pounds.

He’s visiting us from the Humane Society of the Lakes in Detroit Lakes.

Turk is recovering from surgery on one of his back legs, but he was able to keep it.

Turk likes some other dogs, would do well with gentle kids, and could do well with cats.

He likes his toys to be durable so he can have a lot of fun with them.

If you think Turk is for you, check out more by clicking here.