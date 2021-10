H.S. Football Roundup: Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm, Park Christian Win, Moorhead Falls

Another busy night in high school football

FARGO, N.D. — Park Christian puts up big offensive numbers against Laporte, winning 69-6, in their first game under the lights in two years.

In an offensive shootout, Moorhead falls in their first home game since September 3rd to Elk River, 50-44.

Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm spoiled Oak Grove’s last regular season home game with a second half charge to win 28-14.