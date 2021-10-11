Flying Farmer says he’s not done after “a bad ride”

MAKOTI, NORTH DAKOTA, (KFGO) – John Smith, known as North Dakota’s Flying Farmer for his aerial car jumps, is recovering after what he calls “a bad ride.”

Two weeks ago, the Makoti, North Dakota man was seriously injured when his car went off a ramp while he attempted a distance jump of 200 feet in a challenge with his son.

He’s out of the hospital after three surgeries and another surgery is scheduled this week to repair what he calls his “banged up” body.

But he’s not about to give up his daredevil act.

He said, “I’ll be it again.

My wife said she will leave me if I do it again but she won’t leave me.”

Smith said he didn’t have his car lined up properly and should have dodged the ramp to avoid the corkscrew crash but he said he had “good speed” and didn’t want to lose the challenge.

About 300 spectators were watching when Smith crashed his car on September 25th.

Rescuers had to use the “jaws of life” to get him out of the mangled car and he was taken by medical helicopter to a Minot hospital.