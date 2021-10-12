“1964 The Tribute” Coming To Fargo Theatre in January

Courtesy: Steven Gardner

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — With The Beatles back in the news with Paul McCartney blaming John Lennon for the groups break-up, fans can relive the good old days in Fargo.

“1964 The Tribute” is coming to Fargo Theatre on Friday, January 28.

The group has earned the distinction from Rolling Stone magazine as the “Best Beatles Tribute on Earth”.

Tickets will cost you $35 in advance or $37.50 day of show.

They go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. at jadepresents.com.