Ban on Evictions Ends Tonight in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. — When millions of Americans were unable to work because of the COVID-19 shutdown, a ban on evictions went into effect to help those behind on their rent.

In Minnesota, tonight those protections end.

The only exception is for renters who have already applied for rental assistance through the state.

Tenants with pending rental assistance claims will have protection until June of 2022.

Otherwise, the property owner could force them to move out 15 days after sending an eviction notice.

Minnesota lawmakers had extended the ban on evictions after federal protections expired.